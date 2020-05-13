St. Mary’s County STS Transit System to Provide Additional Services Starting Wednesday, May 13, 2020

St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) has added Bus Route 3 and will begin running this service every other hour along Route 5 from Lexington Park to Leonardtown, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting this Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

STS will continue to operate the following schedules:

Monday through Friday

Rt. 7 Southern Route- Every hour, 6 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Rt. 11 Great Mills/California Route- Every hour, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rt. 12 Leonardtown Route NB/SB- Every hour, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Saturday

Rt. 11 Great Mills/California Route- Every hour, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rt. 12 Leonardtown Route NB/SB- Every hour, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Sunday

11 Great Mills/California Route – 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rt. 12 Leonardtown – 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

COVID-19 precautions on all buses include the following:

Riders should restrict trips to essential travel only. Essential travel means taking trips to work, hospitals, health care providers, pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, food distribution centers, schools, to provide care for family members, and other similar destinations.

To minimize operator contact, passenger must place fare or ticket in the fare box or show their monthly pass or daily pass while boarding the bus.

No more than 9 passengers are allowed on the bus at a time. Additional riders must wait until the following hour to ride the bus. First responders and medical service workers will be given priority boarding.

All passengers are required to wear a face cover before boarding the bus.

Mobility – ADA and SSTAP paratransit service will continue to book and provide medical trips such as dialysis, chemotherapy, hospitals, clinics, mental health facilities, as well as trips to pharmacies and grocery stores.

Rider safety is our paramount concern and St. Mary’s County Transit System (STS) performs daily wipe-down of buses and paratransit vehicles; as well as disinfecting areas of high passenger touchpoints.

Riders needing assistance with trip planning, lost and found, or other transportation related questions can contact the STS Transit Information Contact Center from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-4200 ext. 1120 or 1121. Residents are also welcome to visit our webpage.