St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Announces Cancellation of 2020 Project Graduation Events

The St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Richard Fritz and the State’s Attorney’s Office regretfully announce the cancellation of the 2020 Project Graduation events. This year, the unfortunate realities of the COVID-19 school closures and related safety measures have made it impossible to plan and execute this 36-year-old program. The State’s Attorney’s Office will work diligently to find alternative ways to celebrate our 2020 high school graduates and to promote drug and alcohol-free celebrations during the graduation season.

Mr. Fritz wishes to thank our community partners for their continuing and enduring support; specifically, the Optimist Clubs of the 7th District, Lexington Park, Mechanicsville, Tall Timbers and other local clubs, the Lexington Park, Leonardtown and Mechanicsville Rescue Squads, the Patuxent Naval Air Station Command Staff, the Patuxent River Morale, Welfare and Recreation Drill Hall and administrative staffs, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, the St. Mary’s County Public Schools, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, and the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services.

The State’s Attorney’s Office pledges its support and commitment to continuing the Project Gradation program and looks optimistically at resuming with even better activities for future graduates.