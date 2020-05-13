Precise Systems Wins 5-Year $51.2 Million Contract, PMA-261 Heavy Lift Helicopters Program Office

Precise Systems announces the award of a five-year, $51.2M contract to provide program management support services to Naval Air Systems Command’s (NAVAIR) Heavy Lift Helicopter Program Office (PMA-261). PMA-261 is responsible for multiple H-53 variants including the CH-53E, MH-53E and the CH-53K helicopters. The H-53 assault support missions include the lift and movement of cargo and troops/passengers; the tactical recovery of downed or damaged aircraft; and the lift of heavy, bulky equipment and supplies by external suspension.

Precise Systems is partnered with Zenetex, StraCon Services Group, Island Creek Associates and Don Selvy Enterprises to augment the Government workforce and provide project management, administrative and budget financial management support services to PMA-261 Integrated Product Teams. President Scott Pfister commented, “We are absolutely thrilled to be part of the PMA-261 team, and look forward to supporting them in their mission to provide cradle to grave procurement, development, support, fielding, and disposal of the entire family of H-53 helicopters. This win is huge for our Precise family, and for me personally. We have several people within our leadership team that have been a part of the H-53 community for several years. We can’t wait to get started!”

About Precise Systems –Precise Systems is headquartered in Lexington Park, Maryland, adjacent to Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Field office locations include Washington, DC; Newport, Rhode Island; Crane, Indiana; Nashville, Tennessee; and Oxnard, California. Since its founding in 1990, Precise Systems has grown by providing consistent, quality-driven results to customers.

Today, a staff of more than 475 highly skilled professionals effectively deliver expertise to streamline the acquisition process, address complex engineering challenges, and integrate IT and knowledge management solutions. From coast to coast, Precise Systems is committed to providing the highest quality support and services to their Government partners.