Last Day of the School Year for Charles County Public Schools Set for Thursday, June 11, 2020, Date Currently Pending Approval

The last day of school for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students for the 2019-20 school year is Thursday, June 11. This is pending approval from the Maryland State Board of Education. The Board of Education of Charles County during its May 12 meeting approved the use of a five-day waiver to the 180-day student requirement. Elementary school teachers will post report cards by June 15. Report cards for middle and high school students will be mailed to the address on file with CCPS on June 22.

CCPS staff is working with the Education Association of Charles County (EACC) and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) to determine the last contract day for teachers and support staff this school year.

Distance learning for students and teachers began on March 30, leaving students with 10 days of instructional time to make up. CCPS opened during the spring break dates of April 10, 13 and 14 for distance learning. April 28 was also used as an instructional date since the primary election day was moved to next month. With the approval of a five-day waiver for students and three inclement weather days built into the calendar, the last day for students moves from June 15 to June 11.

CCPS is planning how to safely allow parents, students and staff to drop off paper learning materials, pick up personal items left at schools and drop off school system property. Plans will be shared with the community as they are finalized and approved by state and local officials. Food and nutrition services staff is working on launching the summer meals program, Lunch on Us.

Online registration for students entering kindergarten and for parents applying for prekindergarten for the 2020-21 school year is available online at www.ccboe.com. The general online registration window for all other new students opens June 15.

Parents of students in fifth and eighth grades need to provide updated proofs of domicile to their child’s school. Information can be uploaded by parents through the ParentVue system or mailed to their child’s school. The schedule of any fifth or eighth grader will not be confirmed for next school year until the updated proofs are received by CCPS.

Visit the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com for the most up-to-date information.