Reginald Black Named 2020 Career Research and Development Student of the Year

St. Charles High School graduating senior Reginald Black was named the 2020 Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Career Research and Development (CRD) Student of the Year. Black was told the news last week when his CRD program teacher, Carmelia McNeill, surprised him at home. McNeill coordinated the visit in advance with Black’s family and Kevin Reisinger, a CCPS instructional specialist for career and technical education programs.

Black is the first CRD Student of the Year honoree from St. Charles. He was chosen for the honor from among three finalists.

The CRD program provides a bridge from school to work, classroom instruction, work experience and on-the-job training related to a student’s career goal. Students often attend school for a half day, and work in the afternoon.

Black worked as an assistant to Sgt. Charles Harvey with the Maryland State Police. He was hired in October 2019 at the La Plata barrack. Part of his on-the-job training included filing documents and correspondence, overseeing the barrack recycling program, and serving as a volunteer duty officer.

Harvey said Black is a reliable worker and role model for his peers. “Reggie is a reliable young man and I enjoyed working with him. I am proud of his accomplishments. Whatever is asked of him, Reggie will do,” Harvey said.

Black is an honor-roll student at St. Charles. He maintains a 4.0 GPA and is among the top academic achieving students in the Class of 2020. Black has received straight A’s since he started high school. As the CRD Student of the Year, Black receives a scholarship for $2,000. He plans to use the scholarship at the College of Southern Maryland in the fall.

He aspires to be a sports analyst and said the CRD program taught him the skills necessary for his future. “The program has taught me a lot about the workplace, skills, the interview process and much more. It helped shape me to be confident in my skills, and always ask questions if needed,” Black said.

Runners-up for the award were Jalan Walker of Maurice J. McDonough High School and Chalaya Wright of Thomas Stone High School. Walker and Wright each receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Student nominees are seniors in the CRD program and chosen by high school staff. Members of the CRD Program Advisory Committee interview finalists. Staff also review required portfolio submissions from each finalist. This school year, 200 students are enrolled in the CRD program with more than 60 business partners serving as student employers.

CCPS has offered the CRD program to high school juniors and seniors for the past 40 years. Students are honored in the spring during an employer-employee breakfast and the finalist is announced. This year’s breakfast was canceled due to the statewide school closure. Students interested in the CRD program should contact the coordinator at each school.