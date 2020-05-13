Leonardtown Arts and Entertainment Online Now Hosting New Classes and Shows

Leonardtown’s NEW virtual programming platform, Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment Online, launched dually at www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com, and the “Town of Leonardtown” Facebook page on Sunday, April 26th. Classes and workshops on a variety of subjects such as cooking, fitness, knitting and dancing and original shows were featured and also included the Leonardtown Virtual Artist Showcase and the Robbie & Donovan Friday Night Party (hosted by Robbie Boothe and Donovan Farrell), two exciting music variety shows that highlight talented local artists. Beginning this week and continuing on the week of May 18th, Leonardtown premieres the additional exciting new FREE online classes and original shows:

Learn to Tap Dance with Justin Myles (FREE Class, Now Available): Justin Myles is a professional dancer/choreographer/musician who has has toured extensively all over the country and abroad with HBO and Off-Broadway productions including Tap Dogs and STOMP, competed on NBC’s World of Dance with his tap dance troupe, JaM Project, and has recently given an electrifying performance on the second episode of the Leonardtown Virtual Artist Showcase. Justin will now teach a weekly beginner’s tap dancing class for Leonardtown A&E Online through the Learn & Share Series beginning this week. No special equipment is required, just a desire to learn.

Art for Mindfulness with Bethany Yates (FREE Class, Now Available): Bethany Yates is a local artist and social worker. In her new online class for Learn & Share beginning this week, Bethany leads art-based exercises you can do to relieve stress, anxiety, and irritability with visualization techniques to focus your mind.

Learn to Salsa with Donna Jordan (FREE Class, Now Available): Donna Jordan, a professionally trained dancer and adjunct Professor with the College of St. Mary’s County & St. Mary’s College, has created the wildly popular “Salsa Rueda 6-Week Training Series”, the “Salsa & Sangria Celebration”, and the “Monthly Sip & Salsa Party Series” for Leonardtown. Donna teaches salsa lessons for the Learn & Share Series for everyone, no matter your skill level. Learn to Salsa with Donna Jordan begins this week.

Learn & Play with ARTful PLAYhouse (A Leonardtown A&E Feature Presentation): Lauren Signorelli-the owner of ARTful PLAYhouse is a mother of three and a former Preschool/Kindergarten teacher and Early Childhood Education trainer. Lauren’s goal with her new original virtual show is to create a space where children and their families have the freedom to be creative, get messy and experience the power of play. Learn & Play with ARTful PLAYhouse airs on Thursdays at 10 AM starting this week.

Life with Lola (A Leonardtown A&E Feature Presentation): Tune in to see what adventures Lola, a sweet, precocious three year old, encounters each week. In these video shorts, Lola and her Mom show families fun ways to occupy the little ones at home and around Leonardtown. Life with Lola airs after ARTful Playhouse on Thursdays at 10:30 AM starting this week.

Two History-based new shows: Way Back Wednesdays and Historically Speaking: Leonardtown A&E Online will air two informative historically-based online shows:

Way Back Wednesday’s Wednesdays is a weekly video series, produced by St. Clement’s Island Museum, showing some of the stories that make St. Mary’s County’s history so unique and interesting. This engaging series airing weekly is hosted by Museum Division Manager, Karen Stone, and features historical facts and stories from the quirky to the fascinating.

Way Back Wednesdays will begin airing May 13th at 2 PM followed by Historically Speaking Presents: The NAS Patuxent River’s Forgotten Cold Warriors at 2:30 PM.

Historically Speaking is a new series of talks and lectures recalling the people, the events and the heritage of St. Mary’s County. The series is produced by the St. Mary’s County Historical Society in collaboration with the Pax River Naval Air Museum and made possible by the Southern Maryland Heritage Area and the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority. This first program in the series focuses on the NAS Patuxent River’s Forgotten Cold Warriors. Additional specials are in development and are slated to air later this year.

Discovering Leonardtown (a Leonardtown A&E Presentation): This new online series that airs on Friday, May 22nd at 11 AM highlights Leonardtown, Maryland including the landmarks, history, businesses, hidden treasures, arts & entertainment, and its people. Beginning on Friday, May 22nd, tune in weekly on Fridays at 11 AM to Discovering Leonardtown.

Leonardtown A&E Online is presented by the Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District and is sponsored by the Commissioners of Leonardtown, the Leonardtown Business Association and the St. Mary’s County Arts Council. The majority of the online content will be FREE and open to the public with reservations required for select special group classes and events. The above programming will be available on the dates and times noted at www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com:

Please mark your calendars and invite your friends and family to join us for these exciting presentations. For more information about the programming noted above, visit www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com or contact brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov.

