



COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

As of Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Maryland reports 34,812 cases of COVID-19 and 1,694 deaths. An increase of 751 cases and 51 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 138,762 an increase of 3.320.

Number of confirmed cases : 34,812

Number of negative test results : 138,762

Number of confirmed deaths : 1,694

Number of probable deaths : 115

Currently hospitalized : 1,550

Acute care : 978

Intensive care : 572

Ever hospitalized : 6,404

Released from isolation : 2,456

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 149 (13) Anne Arundel 2,596 (123) 10* Baltimore City 3,476 (177) 9* Baltimore County 4,160 (203) 15* Calvert 214 (12) 1* Caroline 177 Carroll 595 (61) Cecil 271 (15) Charles 778 (56) 1* Dorchester 102 (2) Frederick 1,302 (74) 6* Garrett 6 Harford 629 (24) 4* Howard 1,258 (36) 2* Kent 123 (13) Montgomery 7,283 (386) 36* Prince George’s 10,072 (370) 19* Queen Anne’s 104 (9) St. Mary’s 254 (9) Somerset 51 Talbot 62 (1) Washington 287 (9) Wicomico 738 (17) Worcester 125 (3) 1* Data not available (81) 11*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 635 10-19 1,238 20-29 4,517 (10) 1* 30-39 6,236 (20) 3* 40-49 6,282 (45) 4* 50-59 5,898 (114) 9* 60-69 4,394 (263) 11* 70-79 2,912 (417) 16* 80+ 2,700 (744) 60* Data not available (81) 11* Female 18,212 (838) 64* Male 16,600 (856) 51*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 11,140 (691) 39* Asian (NH) 689 (58) 5* White (NH) 7,367 (704) 54* Hispanic 7,483 (133) 6* Other (NH) 1,703 (23) Data not available 6,430 (85) 11*