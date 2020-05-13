As of Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Maryland reports 34,812 cases of COVID-19 and 1,694 deaths. An increase of 751 cases and 51 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 138,762 an increase of 3.320.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 34,812
Number of negative test results : 138,762
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,694
Number of probable deaths : 115
Currently hospitalized : 1,550
Acute care : 978
Intensive care : 572
Ever hospitalized : 6,404
Released from isolation : 2,456
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|149
|(13)
|Anne Arundel
|2,596
|(123)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|3,476
|(177)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|4,160
|(203)
|15*
|Calvert
|214
|(12)
|1*
|Caroline
|177
|Carroll
|595
|(61)
|Cecil
|271
|(15)
|Charles
|778
|(56)
|1*
|Dorchester
|102
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,302
|(74)
|6*
|Garrett
|6
|Harford
|629
|(24)
|4*
|Howard
|1,258
|(36)
|2*
|Kent
|123
|(13)
|Montgomery
|7,283
|(386)
|36*
|Prince George’s
|10,072
|(370)
|19*
|Queen Anne’s
|104
|(9)
|St. Mary’s
|254
|(9)
|Somerset
|51
|Talbot
|62
|(1)
|Washington
|287
|(9)
|Wicomico
|738
|(17)
|Worcester
|125
|(3)
|1*
|Data not available
|(81)
|11*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|635
|10-19
|1,238
|20-29
|4,517
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|6,236
|(20)
|3*
|40-49
|6,282
|(45)
|4*
|50-59
|5,898
|(114)
|9*
|60-69
|4,394
|(263)
|11*
|70-79
|2,912
|(417)
|16*
|80+
|2,700
|(744)
|60*
|Data not available
|(81)
|11*
|Female
|18,212
|(838)
|64*
|Male
|16,600
|(856)
|51*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|11,140
|(691)
|39*
|Asian (NH)
|689
|(58)
|5*
|White (NH)
|7,367
|(704)
|54*
|Hispanic
|7,483
|(133)
|6*
|Other (NH)
|1,703
|(23)
|Data not available
|6,430
|(85)
|11*