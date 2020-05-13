Maryland Reports 34,812 Cases of COVID-19 and 1,694 Deaths, An Increase of 751 Cases and 51 Deaths

As of Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Maryland reports 34,812 cases of COVID-19 and 1,694 deaths. An increase of 751 cases and 51 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 138,762 an increase of 3.320.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 34,812
Number of negative test results : 138,762
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,694
Number of probable deaths : 115
Currently hospitalized : 1,550
Acute care : 978
Intensive care : 572
Ever hospitalized : 6,404
Released from isolation : 2,456

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 149 (13)
Anne Arundel 2,596 (123) 10*
Baltimore City 3,476 (177) 9*
Baltimore County 4,160 (203) 15*
Calvert 214 (12) 1*
Caroline 177
Carroll 595 (61)
Cecil 271 (15)
Charles 778 (56) 1*
Dorchester 102 (2)
Frederick 1,302 (74) 6*
Garrett 6
Harford 629 (24) 4*
Howard 1,258 (36) 2*
Kent 123 (13)
Montgomery 7,283 (386) 36*
Prince George’s 10,072 (370) 19*
Queen Anne’s 104 (9)
St. Mary’s 254 (9)
Somerset 51
Talbot 62 (1)
Washington 287 (9)
Wicomico 738 (17)
Worcester 125 (3) 1*
Data not available (81) 11*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 635
10-19 1,238
20-29 4,517 (10) 1*
30-39 6,236 (20) 3*
40-49 6,282 (45) 4*
50-59 5,898 (114) 9*
60-69 4,394 (263) 11*
70-79 2,912 (417) 16*
80+ 2,700 (744) 60*
Data not available (81) 11*
Female 18,212 (838) 64*
Male 16,600 (856) 51*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 11,140 (691) 39*
Asian (NH) 689 (58) 5*
White (NH) 7,367 (704) 54*
Hispanic 7,483 (133) 6*
Other (NH) 1,703 (23)
Data not available 6,430 (85) 11*

