Gov. Hogan Announces Maryland to Lift Stay-at-Home Order on Friday

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the stay-home order will be lifted at 5:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020.

“The fight against this deadly disease if far from over. But because of incredible courage you have shown and the extraordinary sacrifices you have made, Maryland, and our nation, can now at least begin to slowly recover,” Hogan said.

Hogan has said the recovery plan has four essential building blocks that must happen to reopen the state: expanded testing, increased hospital surge capacity, increased supply of personal protective equipment and a robust contact-tracing operation.

Hogan said Maryland has achieved the 14-day trend of plateauing and decreasing numbers of hospitalizations and deaths.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that Maryland has achieved the 14-day trend of plateauing and declining numbers,” Hogan said. “This allows us to cautiously and safely begin Stage One of the recovery plan.”

Last week, with the four building blocks for recovery in place and after a week of encouraging numbers, Maryland’s Coronavirus Recovery Team unanimously recommended revised guidelines to allow for elective medical procedures and increased number of outdoor activities, Hogan said.

WHAT WILL OPEN

Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, retail stores in Maryland may reopen with up to 50% capacity; manufacturing may resume operations; personal services (barber shops and hair salons) may reopen at up to 50% capacity and by appointment only.

Pet groomers, animal adoption shelters, car washes and art galleries will also be able to begin reopening.

Churches and houses of worship may begin to safely hold religious services. Outside services are strongly encouraged, but inside services may be permitted at 50% capacity or less with appropriate safety protocols.

Gatherings larger than 10 people remain prohibited.



