The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Investigating Woman’s Death at Homeless Camp in Lexington Park

On Thursday, May 14, 2020, at approximately 8:20 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of South Coral Drive and East Rennell Avenue in Lexington Park, for the reported subject not breathing.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller reported a 35-year-old female not breathing at the homeless camp, with dispatchers attempting to give CPR instructions.

First responders arrived on the scene to confirm one not breathing. Crews administered at least one dose of Naloxone (Narcan) on the scene.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene at approximately 9:00 a.m.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation.