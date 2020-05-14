Minor Injuries Reported After Race Car Overturns on Colton Point Road in Avenue

On Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 8:40 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Colton Point Road and River Springs Lane in Avenue, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one vehicle overturned with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway resting against a tree, with the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters reported a lengthy extrication due to the vehicle involved in the crash was a “full race car” with a roll cage.

7 firefighters from Seventh District extricated the patient in approximately 12 minutes.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

