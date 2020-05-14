As of Thursday, May 14, 2020, Maryland reports 35,903 cases of COVID-19 and 1,748 deaths. An increase of 1,091 cases and 54 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 142,551, an increase of 3,789.

Number of confirmed cases : 35,903

Number of negative test results : 142,551

Number of confirmed deaths : 1,748

Number of probable deaths : 118

Currently hospitalized : 1,538

Acute care : 969

Intensive care : 569

Ever hospitalized : 6,553

Released from isolation : 2,569

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 150 (13) Anne Arundel 2,661 (126) 9* Baltimore City 3,505 (183) 9* Baltimore County 4,290 (207) 16* Calvert 225 (12) 1* Caroline 183 Carroll 619 (62) Cecil 291 (17) Charles 796 (57) 2* Dorchester 104 (2) Frederick 1,325 (78) 6* Garrett 6 Harford 663 (28) 4* Howard 1,285 (38) 2* Kent 125 (14) Montgomery 7,548 (397) 40* Prince George’s 10,449 (379) 19* Queen Anne’s 106 (9) St. Mary’s 271 (9) Somerset 51 Talbot 64 (1) Washington 305 (9) Wicomico 754 (17) Worcester 127 (4) 1* Data not available (86) 9*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 671 10-19 1,299 20-29 4,685 (10) 1* 30-39 6,475 (20) 3* 40-49 6,440 (48) 4* 50-59 6,033 (116) 9* 60-69 4,487 (271) 12* 70-79 3,004 (428) 14* 80+ 2,809 (771) 66* Data not available (84) 9* Female 18,780 (871) 63* Male 17,123 (877) 55*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 11,328 (708) 40* Asian (NH) 703 (60) 5* White (NH) 7,479 (731) 57* Hispanic 7,864 (137) 6* Other (NH) 1,708 (22) 1* Data not available 6,821 (90) 9*