As of Thursday, May 14, 2020, Maryland reports 35,903 cases of COVID-19 and 1,748 deaths. An increase of 1,091 cases and 54 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 142,551, an increase of 3,789.
Number of confirmed cases : 35,903
Number of negative test results : 142,551
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,748
Number of probable deaths : 118
Currently hospitalized : 1,538
Acute care : 969
Intensive care : 569
Ever hospitalized : 6,553
Released from isolation : 2,569
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|150
|(13)
|Anne Arundel
|2,661
|(126)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|3,505
|(183)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|4,290
|(207)
|16*
|Calvert
|225
|(12)
|1*
|Caroline
|183
|Carroll
|619
|(62)
|Cecil
|291
|(17)
|Charles
|796
|(57)
|2*
|Dorchester
|104
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,325
|(78)
|6*
|Garrett
|6
|Harford
|663
|(28)
|4*
|Howard
|1,285
|(38)
|2*
|Kent
|125
|(14)
|Montgomery
|7,548
|(397)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|10,449
|(379)
|19*
|Queen Anne’s
|106
|(9)
|St. Mary’s
|271
|(9)
|Somerset
|51
|Talbot
|64
|(1)
|Washington
|305
|(9)
|Wicomico
|754
|(17)
|Worcester
|127
|(4)
|1*
|Data not available
|(86)
|9*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|671
|10-19
|1,299
|20-29
|4,685
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|6,475
|(20)
|3*
|40-49
|6,440
|(48)
|4*
|50-59
|6,033
|(116)
|9*
|60-69
|4,487
|(271)
|12*
|70-79
|3,004
|(428)
|14*
|80+
|2,809
|(771)
|66*
|Data not available
|(84)
|9*
|Female
|18,780
|(871)
|63*
|Male
|17,123
|(877)
|55*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|11,328
|(708)
|40*
|Asian (NH)
|703
|(60)
|5*
|White (NH)
|7,479
|(731)
|57*
|Hispanic
|7,864
|(137)
|6*
|Other (NH)
|1,708
|(22)
|1*
|Data not available
|6,821
|(90)
|9*