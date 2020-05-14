Maryland Reports 35,903 Cases of COVID-19 and 1,748 Deaths, An Increase of 1,091 Cases and 54 Deaths

May 14, 2020

As of Thursday, May 14, 2020, Maryland reports 35,903 cases of COVID-19 and 1,748 deaths. An increase of 1,091 cases and 54 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 142,551, an increase of 3,789.

Number of confirmed cases : 35,903
Number of negative test results : 142,551
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,748
Number of probable deaths : 118
Currently hospitalized : 1,538
Acute care : 969
Intensive care : 569
Ever hospitalized : 6,553
Released from isolation : 2,569

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 150 (13)
Anne Arundel 2,661 (126) 9*
Baltimore City 3,505 (183) 9*
Baltimore County 4,290 (207) 16*
Calvert 225 (12) 1*
Caroline 183
Carroll 619 (62)
Cecil 291 (17)
Charles 796 (57) 2*
Dorchester 104 (2)
Frederick 1,325 (78) 6*
Garrett 6
Harford 663 (28) 4*
Howard 1,285 (38) 2*
Kent 125 (14)
Montgomery 7,548 (397) 40*
Prince George’s 10,449 (379) 19*
Queen Anne’s 106 (9)
St. Mary’s 271 (9)
Somerset 51
Talbot 64 (1)
Washington 305 (9)
Wicomico 754 (17)
Worcester 127 (4) 1*
Data not available (86) 9*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 671
10-19 1,299
20-29 4,685 (10) 1*
30-39 6,475 (20) 3*
40-49 6,440 (48) 4*
50-59 6,033 (116) 9*
60-69 4,487 (271) 12*
70-79 3,004 (428) 14*
80+ 2,809 (771) 66*
Data not available (84) 9*
Female 18,780 (871) 63*
Male 17,123 (877) 55*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 11,328 (708) 40*
Asian (NH) 703 (60) 5*
White (NH) 7,479 (731) 57*
Hispanic 7,864 (137) 6*
Other (NH) 1,708 (22) 1*
Data not available 6,821 (90) 9*


This entry was posted on May 14, 2020 at 10:01 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, COVID-19, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.