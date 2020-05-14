COVID-19 Testing Underway at St. Mary’s County Detention & Rehabilitation Center

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) in partnership with St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has launched a universal testing strategy for inmates and employees of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

“Testing has been going very well this week,” Corrections Major Deborah L. Diedrich said. “Inmates at our detention center are your neighbors and family members and we take great strides to ensure their health and welfare, in addition to our Corrections Officers and civilians who work alongside them on a daily basis.”

The St. Mary’s County Detention & Rehabilitation Center has been working closely with SMCHD and other community partners during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the continued protection of the health and safety of incarcerated persons and staff.

Preparedness and response efforts have aligned with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the management of COVID-19 in correctional and detention facilities, including visitor restrictions, daily monitoring of staff and inmate symptoms, use and ongoing stock assessment of personal protective equipment (PPE), and planning for isolation and treatment if needed.

“The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to work closely with our health partners – the St. Mary’s County Health Department and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital – as we navigate through these challenging times. I am proud of our community partnership and the progress we are making to keep our residents safe,” Sheriff Tim Cameron said.

Community members, healthcare providers, and local business owners are encouraged to visit the SMCHD website for local COVID-19 updates and information at www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the COVID-19 Community Hotline at 301-475-4911 Monday-Friday from 8am – 5pm.

