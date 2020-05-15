AUDIO: Police Say Speed, Driver Error, Alcohol, and Drugs Contributing Factors in Double Fatal Crash in Calvert

UPDATE – CCSO Press Release: On Thursday, May 14, 2020, at approximately 3:45 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Rt. 4 (Southern Maryland Boulevard) in the area of Skinners Turn Road in Owings, MD.

Units arrived on scene and discovered a black 2014 Dodge RAM pick-up truck overturned and off the roadway. Deputies located two adult occupants, who were unresponsive, and two additional adult occupants suffering from minor injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed the pick-up truck was travelling northbound on Rt. 4 and for unknown reasons left the roadway. Two of the passengers were pronounced deceased on scene as a result of their injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Jessica Nicole Brady, 34 and Gerard Michael Fragman, 35.

The driver, identified as Christopher Morgan Hynson, 32 and front seat passenger, identified as Kristin Carol Brady, 30 suffered minor injuries during the crash.

At this time, vehicle speed, driver error, alcohol, and drugs appear to be contributing factors to this collision.

Cpl. V. Bortchevsky of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation into the events that lead up to the crash. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Cpl. Bortchevsky at (410) 535-2800 or via e-mail: vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov.



Photo is courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

