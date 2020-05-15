AUDIO: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting in La Plata, 22-Year-Old Male Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Thursday, May 14, 2020, at approximately 5:30 p.m., police responded to Carol’s Place and St. Mary’s Avenue in La Plata, for the report of gunshots and subjects screaming.

Dispatchers told responding units a 911 caller gave an updated location reporting a gunshot victim in front of the Holiday Inn Express La Plata on Crain Highway.

Officers arrived on the scene to find an adult male with a single gunshot wound to the right leg.

Police searched the area for two black males with short hair, armed with a small caliber handgun that possibly fled in a Mercedes-Benz Van/Crossover style vehicle.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the shooting, and updates will be provided when they become available.

The 22-year-old male victim was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, with a single gunshot wound to the right thigh/groin area.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Final-Audio-5-14-2020-Shooting-in-La-Plata.mp3