Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information on Stolen Dirt Bike and Paintball Guns After Commercial Burglary in Prince Frederick

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a commercial burglary that occurred at Matteson Supply Company located at 1800 S Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678, sometime during the overnight hours of May 13th into May 14th.

Investigation revealed the suspect(s) utilized a piece of metal to force entry into the back of the business. Once inside, several paintball guns and a Tao Tao 110cc DB-10 dirt bike were taken. The complainant confirmed the picture below, although a stock photo, matches the stolen dirt bike.

Anyone with information in regards to this crime is urged to contact Dep. Kwitowski at (410) 535-2800 or by email Matthew.Kwitowski@calvertc ountymd.gov, reference case number 20-24289. Citizens are also encouraged to use our ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on our new mobile app. To download this free app, visit https://apps.myocv.com/ share/a39520678

