Board of Charles County Commissioners Announce Charles County Phase One to Reopen May 29

On Thursday, May 14, 2020, the Board of Commissioners met to discuss implementing phase one guidelines of Maryland’s “Roadmap to Recovery.” They voted 3-2 to institute phase one of Governor Hogan’s order beginning May 29.

The Stay-at-Home Order will remain in place in Charles County until that time. After that, Charles County will begin a phased-approach recovery plan to initiate a safe and sensible path to reopen certain retail businesses, houses of worship, and other personal services.

Before voting on this decision, they received briefings to gather data and other relevant information from Wes Adams, County Attorney; Dr. Howard Haft, who is county’s response to COVID-19 for the Charles County Health Department; Michelle Lilly, the Director of the Department of Emergency Services; Noel Cervino, CEO of Charles Regional Medical Center; and Tom Blanford, Chair of the Charles County Chamber of Commerce.

“I am committed to a regional approach to reopening our economy;” stated Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. “Our community’s response has been excellent so far and I want to continue that trend by asking our residents and businesses to continue following the Stay-at-Home order while preparing for the next phase of our recovery. Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all residents remains my highest priority.”

For the latest updates on the Coronavirus, including how to protect yourself from it and what to do if you suspect you are infected, visit www.charlescountyhealth.org. Reopening guidance for public spaces, workplaces, and businesses is available at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.CDC.gov.

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

