As of Friday, May 15, 2020, Maryland reports 36,986 cases of COVID-19 and 1,792 deaths. An increase of 1,083 cases and 44 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 145,840, an increase of 3,289.
Number of confirmed cases : 36,986
Number of negative test results : 145,840
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,792
Number of probable deaths : 119
Currently hospitalized : 1,496
Acute care : 898
Intensive care : 598
Ever hospitalized : 6,679
Released from isolation : 2,685
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|151
|(13)
|Anne Arundel
|2,752
|(128)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|3,606
|(183)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|4,399
|(217)
|17*
|Calvert
|228
|(12)
|1*
|Caroline
|190
|Carroll
|635
|(64)
|Cecil
|300
|(17)
|Charles
|829
|(59)
|2*
|Dorchester
|107
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,364
|(81)
|7*
|Garrett
|6
|Harford
|671
|(28)
|4*
|Howard
|1,313
|(38)
|2*
|Kent
|131
|(14)
|Montgomery
|7,759
|(411)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|10,791
|(393)
|20*
|Queen Anne’s
|108
|(9)
|St. Mary’s
|299
|(9)
|Somerset
|54
|Talbot
|65
|(1)
|Washington
|320
|(9)
|Wicomico
|777
|(19)
|Worcester
|131
|(4)
|1*
|Data not available
|(81)
|10*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|716
|10-19
|1,383
|20-29
|4,849
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|6,699
|(21)
|3*
|40-49
|6,635
|(52)
|4*
|50-59
|6,194
|(118)
|9*
|60-69
|4,577
|(280)
|12*
|70-79
|3,076
|(441)
|16*
|80+
|2,857
|(790)
|64*
|Data not available
|(80)
|10*
|Female
|19,312
|(890)
|64*
|Male
|17,674
|(902)
|55*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|11,572
|(736)
|40*
|Asian (NH)
|723
|(61)
|5*
|White (NH)
|7,701
|(746)
|57*
|Hispanic
|8,229
|(142)
|6*
|Other (NH)
|1,763
|(24)
|1*
|Data not available
|6,998
|(83)
|10*