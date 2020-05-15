Maryland Reports 36,986 Cases of COVID-19 and 1,792 deaths. An increase of 1,083 cases and 44 deaths

May 15, 2020



As of Friday, May 15, 2020, Maryland reports 36,986 cases of COVID-19 and 1,792 deaths. An increase of 1,083 cases and 44 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 145,840, an increase of 3,289.

Number of confirmed cases : 36,986
Number of negative test results : 145,840
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,792
Number of probable deaths : 119
Currently hospitalized : 1,496
Acute care : 898
Intensive care : 598
Ever hospitalized : 6,679
Released from isolation : 2,685

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 151 (13)
Anne Arundel 2,752 (128) 8*
Baltimore City 3,606 (183) 9*
Baltimore County 4,399 (217) 17*
Calvert 228 (12) 1*
Caroline 190
Carroll 635 (64)
Cecil 300 (17)
Charles 829 (59) 2*
Dorchester 107 (2)
Frederick 1,364 (81) 7*
Garrett 6
Harford 671 (28) 4*
Howard 1,313 (38) 2*
Kent 131 (14)
Montgomery 7,759 (411) 38*
Prince George’s 10,791 (393) 20*
Queen Anne’s 108 (9)
St. Mary’s 299 (9)
Somerset 54
Talbot 65 (1)
Washington 320 (9)
Wicomico 777 (19)
Worcester 131 (4) 1*
Data not available (81) 10*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 716
10-19 1,383
20-29 4,849 (10) 1*
30-39 6,699 (21) 3*
40-49 6,635 (52) 4*
50-59 6,194 (118) 9*
60-69 4,577 (280) 12*
70-79 3,076 (441) 16*
80+ 2,857 (790) 64*
Data not available (80) 10*
Female 19,312 (890) 64*
Male 17,674 (902) 55*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 11,572 (736) 40*
Asian (NH) 723 (61) 5*
White (NH) 7,701 (746) 57*
Hispanic 8,229 (142) 6*
Other (NH) 1,763 (24) 1*
Data not available 6,998 (83) 10*


This entry was posted on May 15, 2020 at 10:13 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, COVID-19, More News, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.