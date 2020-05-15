Maryland Reports 36,986 Cases of COVID-19 and 1,792 deaths. An increase of 1,083 cases and 44 deaths

Number of confirmed cases : 36,986

Number of negative test results : 145,840

Number of confirmed deaths : 1,792

Number of probable deaths : 119

Currently hospitalized : 1,496

Acute care : 898

Intensive care : 598

Ever hospitalized : 6,679

Released from isolation : 2,685

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 151 (13) Anne Arundel 2,752 (128) 8* Baltimore City 3,606 (183) 9* Baltimore County 4,399 (217) 17* Calvert 228 (12) 1* Caroline 190 Carroll 635 (64) Cecil 300 (17) Charles 829 (59) 2* Dorchester 107 (2) Frederick 1,364 (81) 7* Garrett 6 Harford 671 (28) 4* Howard 1,313 (38) 2* Kent 131 (14) Montgomery 7,759 (411) 38* Prince George’s 10,791 (393) 20* Queen Anne’s 108 (9) St. Mary’s 299 (9) Somerset 54 Talbot 65 (1) Washington 320 (9) Wicomico 777 (19) Worcester 131 (4) 1* Data not available (81) 10*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 716 10-19 1,383 20-29 4,849 (10) 1* 30-39 6,699 (21) 3* 40-49 6,635 (52) 4* 50-59 6,194 (118) 9* 60-69 4,577 (280) 12* 70-79 3,076 (441) 16* 80+ 2,857 (790) 64* Data not available (80) 10* Female 19,312 (890) 64* Male 17,674 (902) 55*

By Race and Ethnicity