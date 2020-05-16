Maryland State Police Investigating Single Vehicle Rollover in Clements, Single Occupant Flown to Trauma Center

On Friday, May 15, 2020, at approximately 11:25 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Pin Cushion Road in Clements, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one vehicle overturned with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on its side resting against a utility pole, with the single occupant trapped.

19 firefighters from Leonardtown and Seventh District extricated the patient in approximately 12 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Trooper from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

