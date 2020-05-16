St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery in Lexington Park

On Saturday, May 16, 2020, at approximately 12:30 a.m., police responded to the Wendy’s on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported robbery.

Police arrived on the scene to find that two suspects wearing masks armed with a weapon entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of money, and then fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab responded to the scene and collected multiple pieces of evidence on the scene and from the nearby wooded area.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are currently investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.