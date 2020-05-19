VIDEO: No Injuries Reported After Rollover Collision Caused by Reckless Driver in Mechanicsville, Police Still Investigating

On Saturday, May 16, 2020, at approximately 11:40 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned and one subject trapped.

Dispatchers then advised they have received multiple 911 calls reporting a grey Nissan Maxima overturned in a ditch, with multiple subjects running from the scene.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack arrived on the scene and detained two subjects running from the scene.

Medical personnel obtained three signed refusals, with no injuries being reported. The male subject was covered in blood but refused all medical aid.

Fire and rescue personnel checked the overturned Nissan for any other occupants, and found a large amount of blood and alcoholic beverages and containers in the vehicle.

A spokeswoman for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said the crash is still under investigation, and at this time, no charges have been filed.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Video and photos below are provided by the driver of the SUV the overturned Nissan struck while trying to pass on the shoulder of Budds Creek Road.

