22-Year-Old Prince Frederick Man Flown to Trauma Center After Motorcycle Accident in Calvert County

On Saturday, May 16, 2020, at approximately 2:05 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to a motor vehicle crash on Stoakley Road in the area of Barstow Road in Prince Frederick.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Nissan pick-up truck operated by Heather Irene Johnson, 25 of Prince Frederick, had backed out of a private driveway onto Stoakley Road when a 2012 Yamaha Motorcycle traveling west on Stoakley Road and struck the front passenger side of the pick-up truck. The operator of the motorcycle who has been identified as Austin Russell Aley, 22 of Prince Frederick, was ejected from the motorcycle and struck a tree.

Aley suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision and was transported by Maryland State Helicopter to Baltimore Shock Trauma.

Johnson, the driver of the Nissan was not injured.

According to witnesses and scene evidence the motorcycle was traveling at an excessive speed and appears to be a contributing factor to this collision.

Sgt. T.S. Phelps of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation into the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Sgt. Phelps at (410) 535-2800 or via e-mail: Thomas.Phelps@calvertcountymd.gov