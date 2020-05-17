One Injured After Another Motor Vehicle Accident at Mt Wolf Road in Charlotte Hall

On Saturday, May 16, 2020, at approximately 10:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Mt Wolf Road and Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for the motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Dispatchers then advised a Fire/Rescue Chief from Charles County arrived on the scene and reported two vehicles with two trapped. The rescue assignment was then upgraded to a motor vehicle accident reported serious with subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicle in the roadway involved in a t-bone style collision, with no occupants trapped.

Rescue personnel obtained three signed refusals, with one patient being transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

