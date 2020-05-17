Fire Marshal Investigating Fatal House Fire in Hyattsville

On Sunday, May 17, 2020, at approximately 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to 5913 Riggs Road in Hyattsville, for the reported house on fire with one person trapped.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a 2-story single family residence with fire showing from both floors. Firefighters immediately entered the structure and started searching for the trapped occupant, and after a brief search, crews pulled one adult male from a room on the scene floor.

Emergency medical personnel transported the man to an area hospital in critical condition. Unfornitulny, the adult male has been pronounced deceased at the hospital a few hours later.

Fire investigators responded, and are investigating the cause.Two other adult occupants were in the home and had self-evacuated.

No firefighters, or other civilian injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the PGFD

