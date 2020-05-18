Single Vehicle Collision in Anne Arundel County Under Investigation, Firefighters Worked to Free Victim for Nearly One Hour

On Sunday, May 17, 2020, at approximately 1:45 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Ritchie Highway and Joyce Lane in Arnold, for the motor vehicle accident with one subject heavily trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into a tree, and confirmed one victim heavily trapped and immediately requested the Shock Trauma GO TEAM.

The Shock Trauma GO TEAM responded to the scene to assist, this team consists of a doctors and nurses directly out of Shock Trauma Facilities.

Fire and rescue freed the single victim in approximately 45 minutes. He was then transported to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash, though speed appears to be a major factor.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos courtesy of the Anne Arundel Fire Department, U.S. Naval Academy Fire Department, and the Assistant Fire Chief Anne Arundel County Fire Department (Lawrence Schultz)

