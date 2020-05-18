19-Year-Old Male Transported to Trauma Center After Being Run Over by Horse and Buggy in Mechanicsville

On Monday, May 18, 2020, at approximately 2:45 a.m., police and rescue personnel responded to the area of 28625 Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville, for the pedestrian struck by a horse.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the 19-year old male victim who stated he was attempting to hitch the horse and buggy when the horse became spooked and ran and he was struck by the buggy.

Witnesses reported the victim was attempting to hitch the horse when for unknown reasons the horse spooked, and the victim was dragged by the horse, stepped on, and then ran over by the buggy. He was conscious alert, and breathing.

Emergency medical personnel from Newburg transported the victim to an area trauma center with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.