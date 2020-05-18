Police Searching for Three Suspects in Homicide Investigation After 18-Year-Old Male is Killed in Glen Burnie

On Saturday, May 16, 2020 at approximately 10:09 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Departments responded to the Elvaton Towne Pool located near Adventura Court and Century Town Road in Glen Burnie, for a shooting.

Upon arrival an adult male shooting victim was located with critical injuries and transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Hospital for treatment.

The victim identified as Kyriq William-Anthony Devinshire, an eighteen-year-old male from the 400 block of Kenilworth Court, Glen Burnie, Maryland, later succumbed from his injuries.



Anne Arundel County Homicide detectives responded to the scene along with the Evidence Collection Unit. Several witnesses were located and interviewed in regards to the shooting. Investigation revealed a group of individuals were near the pool when they were approached by three masked black males wearing dark clothing. It was at that time gunfire erupted and Mr. Devinshire was fatally wounded.

The three black males possibly fled the area in a dark colored vehicle.

A canvass of the area for additional witnesses and digital evidence was conducted throughout Saturday night and into the Sunday morning hours. Items of evidentiary value were recovered and are currently being analyzed at the Anne Arundel County Crime Lab. Additional search warrants will be performed to recover any additional evidence. An autopsy will be performed on Mr. Devinshire to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

This is an active and fluid investigation and the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.