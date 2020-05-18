Medical Emergency Leads to Motor Vehicle Accident on Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Victim Transported to Trauma Center

On Monday, May 18, 2020, at approximately 7:45 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Naval Air Station Gate 1, for a medical emergency that resulted in a motor vehicle collision with a tractor trailer.

Firefighters from NAS Patuxent River Company 13 arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle had struck the rear of a semi truck trailer, with the single occupant of the sedan trapped.

Hazmat 13 along with Engine 132 extricated the patient in under 10 minutes. Firefighters from Bay District VFD Squad 3 and emergency medical personnel assisted with patient removal and packaging.

One patient was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center. The occupants of the semi-truck reported no injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the Naval District Washington Fire Department Company 13 on NAS Patuxent River.

