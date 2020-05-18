Police Investigating Armed Carjacking in Waldorf, Suspect in Custody After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit

On Monday, May 18, 2020, at approximately 10:07 a.m., police responded to an armed carjacking.

Dispatchers reported the suspect was described as a black male, jeans, black shirt with red hair and freckles, operating a stolen white Mercedes Benz with Washington D.C. registration plates.

Officers spotted the vehicle in the area of Crain Highway and Berry Road and lost sight of the suspect once officers turned around.

A few minutes later, Officers then located the vehicle turning onto Crain Highway from Smallwood Drive, the vehicle then turned onto Leonardtown Road, then Post Office Road where Officers lost sight of the suspect again, but followed smoke coming from the vehicle.

Police found the vehicle unoccupied on October Place, where the suspect fled on foot to the rear of 3043 October Place. Officers started a K9 track and foot pursuit, and after a brief chase, the suspect was taken into custody near Brandon Circle and Barrington Drive.

Officers recovered the white Mercedes Benz and found one handgun in the vehicle.

No known injuries have been reported.

Officers are currently in the area of Post Office Road in Waldorf investigating an apparent carjacking. Anyone with information should contact 301-932-2222.

Updates will be provided when they become available.