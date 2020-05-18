NAS PAX RIVER Noise Advisory – May 19, to May 22, 2022 for Nighttime Field Carrier Landing Practice Flights

May 18, 2020

Communities surrounding the naval air station are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place May 19 – May 22, 2020 between the hours of 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Pilots at NAS PAX will be conducting Field Carrier Landing Practices (FCLPs). FCLPs are simulated carrier landings conducted to prepare the pilot to land safely on an aircraft carrier. Airspeed, altitude, and power are all precisely choreographed in order for a pilot to approach the ship within an acceptable window to land on the deck safely.

FCLP training is essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission. It is a highly complex skill that requires an intense period of training before pilots deploy. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call the Pax River toll-free Noise Hotline at 1-866-819-9028.

This entry was posted on May 18, 2020 at 10:54 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Department of Defense, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.