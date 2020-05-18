Prince Frederickk Volunteer Firefighter Tests Positive for COVID-19, Department Says No Contact with Any Citizens as Firefighter

The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department released the following announcement on Facebook.

“We would like to inform the public one of our volunteers has tested positive for COVID-19. To this point, based on our initial research, this individual has not had contact with any citizens while operating as a volunteer firefighter.

Out of precaution, and based on professional advice, several of our other members will be placed in quarantine for the next 14 days. In addition, the entire station, apparatus and our bunkroom has completed extensive commercial decontamination.

We are currently working in conjunction with Calvert County and local health officials as it relates to this positive case. It is important to note, we will continue serving the public during emergency related incidents.”

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us: pfvfdpio@gmail.com

