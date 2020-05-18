Mechanicsville Woman Dies in House Fire in St. Mary’s County, State Fire Marshal and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

On Monday, May 18, 2020, at approximately 12:05 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Hughesville, La Plata and Seventh District responded to 38571 Locke’s Forest Lane in Mechanicsville, for the reported house on fire with subjects trapped.

Dispatch advised all responding units they have received multiple 911 calls reporting the house is on fire with subjects trapped in a bedroom.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville arrived on the scene in under 5 minutes from the time of dispatch and immediately pushed into the residence and began their search. One adult female was pulled from the residence and firefighters started life-saving measures with the assistance from emergency medical personnel.

Unfortunately, medics pronounced the elderly female deceased on the scene at approximately 1:00 p.m. One dog was also pronounced deceased on the scene.

One woman was able to escape the residence with injuries, however, she signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The American Red Cross was requested for a 30-year-old male, and 62-year-old woman displaced by the fire.

No other known injuries have been reported.

A team of investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation. The first 911 call was received at 12:03 p.m when an occupant of the home came home and discovered the fire. Another occupant of the home, who was inside, was able to escape without injury.

The origin and cause remain under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

