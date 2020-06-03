Pennsylvania Man Arrested in California for Impaired Driving After Striking Multiple Vehicles

On Monday, May 18, 2020, at approximately 5:40 p.m., police responded to the area of Three Notch Road and St. Andrew’s Church Road, for a traffic complaint and possible impaired driver.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Aviation Command Division, along with Deputies from the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office responded to the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

While Officers were en route to the incident, police were advised the vehicle struck multiple vehicles at the 235 and Route 4 intersection, with the driver attempting to leave the scene.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a white Ford Edge SUV with extensive front end damage, a white Ford work van with front end and driver side damage, and a Toyota RAV4 with rear end damage.

Through the course of the Officers investigations, the suspect, identified as James Earl Rohme, 41, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was charged for driving under the influence by Dep. Katulich at Three Notch Road and Patuxent Beach Road after being involved in a multi-vehicle accident.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and motor vehicle collisions.

Updates will be provided when they become available

