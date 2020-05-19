St. Mary’s County Hurricane Season 2020 Awareness

The Department of Emergency Services reminds the community Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1, 2020 and goes through Nov. 30, 2020.

Disasters won’t wait, and neither should you. As we continue our efforts with all of the country to respond to and recover from coronavirus, we are also leaning forward and preparing for our county for the upcoming hurricane season.

Hurricane researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) are predicting an above-average 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Specifically, they expect it to be 140% above average hurricane seasons. Experts are calling for 16 total named storms; of those storms, CSU is forecasting eight hurricanes, four of them to be major hurricanes (category three or higher) because of the anticipated lack of El Nino conditions and warmer than normal tropical Atlantic.

For more information about preparing for emergencies, please visit our website.

