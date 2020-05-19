St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Mary’s County Government Offices remain closed to the public. However, for the Memorial Day Holiday Monday, May 25, 2020, all county government administrative telework offices will also be closed.

The St. Andrews Landfill, six Convenience Centers and St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will likewise be closed Monday, May 25, 2020, in observance of Memorial Day. The Convenience Centers and the STS will be open for regular business hours before and after the observed holiday.

St. Andrews Landfill (closed on Sundays) will be open the Saturday before Memorial Day and will reopen for regular service hours Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Additionally, the COVID-19 Community Call Center will also be closed, Monday, May 25, 2020, but will reopen for callers with COVID-19 related questions at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26. The COVID-19 Community Call Center number is 301-475-4911 and is operated in collaboration with the St. Mary’s County Health Department.