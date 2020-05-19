Maryland State Police Target Speeding and Dangerous Driving Across The State, Conduct 541 Stops with 401 Citations and 8 Arrests

Maryland State Police saturated roads with patrols from the Eastern Shore to Western Maryland in an effort to reduce speeding and crashes this past weekend.

Overall, troopers, who represented 10 barracks, conducted a combined 541 traffic stops, issued 401 citations, 309 warnings, 25 safety equipment repair orders and made seven arrests between May 15 and 17.

Here is a breakdown of the individual barrack initiatives:

College Park – On May 15, troopers conducted 28 traffic stops and issued 19 citations and 15 warnings in Prince George’s County.

These figures did not include results from an additional initiative from May 12-15, when more than two dozen troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and the Golden Ring Barrack focused increased patrols in the area of I-70 and I-695. In that initiative, troopers directed specific enforcement to the area of eastbound I-70 approaching the ramp to I-695, where troopers had responded to six jack-knifed tractor trailer crashes in recent months. The cause of those commercial vehicle crashes was determined to be speed too great for conditions.

During the three-day operation aimed at both commercial and passenger vehicle drivers committing traffic violations, troopers made 276 traffic stops and issued 149 citations and 149 warnings. Troopers wrote 68 speeding citations, 40 of which were for speeds of 80 mph or higher. Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division troopers conducted 146 truck safety inspections. They placed 13 commercial vehicles and 8 drivers out of service for various equipment, safety and regulation violations. Troopers also cited four drivers for driving on suspended licenses. One suspended driver had failed to appear in court two times and was wanted on two open warrants for theft and a theft scheme.

Troopers are continuing enforcement initiatives like this throughout Maryland. Drivers are reminded that as the state reopens and warm weather arrives, more traffic will be on the road. All traffic laws need to be complied with, especially those related to speed and impaired driving. Obey the speed limit, don’t drive impaired and always buckle up.

