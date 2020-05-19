AUDIO: State Fire Marshal Investigating Arson in Hotel Room at Waldorf Marriott Hotel

On Saturday, May 16, 2020, at approximately 4:48 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments Responded to the Marriott by Courtyard located at 3145 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the commercial building fire

Firefighters from Waldorf arrived on the scene to find

The 911 caller and manager advised someone set the room on fire, with an additional 911 caller from the alarm company advising a smoke alarm in the room has been activated.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a three-story commercial building with nothing evident, and upon further investigation, firefighters from Waldorf found a fire in the bathroom of room 204.

The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $5,100.00

Smoke alarms and fire alarms were both present and activated.

The fire was discovered by a hotel employee. The preliminary cause is incendiary, with the trashcan in the bathroom of Room 204 had been intentionally set and found under the sink within the bathroom.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 443-550-6835



