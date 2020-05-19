Maryland Reports 41,546 COVID-19 Cases and 1,963 Deaths, An Increase of 1,784 Cases and 60 Deaths





As of Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Maryland reports 41,546 cases and 1,963 deaths. An increase of 1,784 cases and 60 deaths. Number of negative test results 167,112, an increase of 5,368.

Number of confirmed cases : 41,546

Number of negative test results : 167,112

Number of confirmed deaths : 1,963

Number of probable deaths : 118

Currently hospitalized : 1,421

Acute care : 884

Intensive care : 537

Ever hospitalized : 7,199

Released from isolation : 2,868

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 166 (14) Anne Arundel 2,981 (137) 8* Baltimore City 4,002 (202) 8* Baltimore County 4,920 (247) 16* Calvert 255 (12) 1* Caroline 208 Carroll 712 (69) Cecil 323 (18) Charles 895 (62) 1* Dorchester 122 (2) Frederick 1,491 (83) 7* Garrett 7 Harford 709 (32) 3* Howard 1,465 (46) 3* Kent 144 (14) Montgomery 8,950 (465) 38* Prince George’s 12,240 (424) 21* Queen Anne’s 133 (11) St. Mary’s 338 (12) Somerset 62 (1) Talbot 68 (1) Washington 352 (8) Wicomico 839 (21) Worcester 164 (5) 1* Data not available (77) 11*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 837 10-19 1,602 (1) 20-29 5,520 (10) 1* 30-39 7,617 (24) 3* 40-49 7,495 (53) 4* 50-59 6,964 (131) 10* 60-69 5,050 (306) 10* 70-79 3,351 (478) 16* 80+ 3,110 (884) 63* Data not available (76) 11* Female 21,686 (967) 68* Male 19,860 (996) 50*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 12,454 (815) 39* Asian (NH) 787 (69) 6* White (NH) 8,365 (817) 54* Hispanic 9,525 (160) 7* Other (NH) 2,007 (24) 1* Data not available 8,408 (78) 11*