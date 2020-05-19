Maryland Reports 41,546 COVID-19 Cases and 1,963 Deaths, An Increase of 1,784 Cases and 60 Deaths

As of Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Maryland reports 41,546 cases and 1,963 deaths. An increase of 1,784 cases and 60 deaths. Number of negative test results 167,112, an increase of 5,368.
Number of confirmed cases : 41,546
Number of negative test results : 167,112
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,963
Number of probable deaths : 118
Currently hospitalized : 1,421
Acute care : 884
Intensive care : 537
Ever hospitalized : 7,199
Released from isolation : 2,868
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|166
|(14)
|Anne Arundel
|2,981
|(137)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|4,002
|(202)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|4,920
|(247)
|16*
|Calvert
|255
|(12)
|1*
|Caroline
|208
|Carroll
|712
|(69)
|Cecil
|323
|(18)
|Charles
|895
|(62)
|1*
|Dorchester
|122
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,491
|(83)
|7*
|Garrett
|7
|Harford
|709
|(32)
|3*
|Howard
|1,465
|(46)
|3*
|Kent
|144
|(14)
|Montgomery
|8,950
|(465)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|12,240
|(424)
|21*
|Queen Anne’s
|133
|(11)
|St. Mary’s
|338
|(12)
|Somerset
|62
|(1)
|Talbot
|68
|(1)
|Washington
|352
|(8)
|Wicomico
|839
|(21)
|Worcester
|164
|(5)
|1*
|Data not available
|(77)
|11*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|837
|10-19
|1,602
|(1)
|20-29
|5,520
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|7,617
|(24)
|3*
|40-49
|7,495
|(53)
|4*
|50-59
|6,964
|(131)
|10*
|60-69
|5,050
|(306)
|10*
|70-79
|3,351
|(478)
|16*
|80+
|3,110
|(884)
|63*
|Data not available
|(76)
|11*
|Female
|21,686
|(967)
|68*
|Male
|19,860
|(996)
|50*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|12,454
|(815)
|39*
|Asian (NH)
|787
|(69)
|6*
|White (NH)
|8,365
|(817)
|54*
|Hispanic
|9,525
|(160)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,007
|(24)
|1*
|Data not available
|8,408
|(78)
|11*