Maryland Reports 41,546 COVID-19 Cases and 1,963 Deaths, An Increase of 1,784 Cases and 60 Deaths

May 19, 2020



As of Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Maryland reports 41,546 cases and 1,963 deaths. An increase of 1,784 cases and 60 deaths. Number of negative test results 167,112, an increase of 5,368.

Number of confirmed cases : 41,546
Number of negative test results : 167,112
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,963
Number of probable deaths : 118
Currently hospitalized : 1,421
Acute care : 884
Intensive care : 537
Ever hospitalized : 7,199
Released from isolation : 2,868

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 166 (14)
Anne Arundel 2,981 (137) 8*
Baltimore City 4,002 (202) 8*
Baltimore County 4,920 (247) 16*
Calvert 255 (12) 1*
Caroline 208
Carroll 712 (69)
Cecil 323 (18)
Charles 895 (62) 1*
Dorchester 122 (2)
Frederick 1,491 (83) 7*
Garrett 7
Harford 709 (32) 3*
Howard 1,465 (46) 3*
Kent 144 (14)
Montgomery 8,950 (465) 38*
Prince George’s 12,240 (424) 21*
Queen Anne’s 133 (11)
St. Mary’s 338 (12)
Somerset 62 (1)
Talbot 68 (1)
Washington 352 (8)
Wicomico 839 (21)
Worcester 164 (5) 1*
Data not available (77) 11*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 837
10-19 1,602 (1)
20-29 5,520 (10) 1*
30-39 7,617 (24) 3*
40-49 7,495 (53) 4*
50-59 6,964 (131) 10*
60-69 5,050 (306) 10*
70-79 3,351 (478) 16*
80+ 3,110 (884) 63*
Data not available (76) 11*
Female 21,686 (967) 68*
Male 19,860 (996) 50*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 12,454 (815) 39*
Asian (NH) 787 (69) 6*
White (NH) 8,365 (817) 54*
Hispanic 9,525 (160) 7*
Other (NH) 2,007 (24) 1*
Data not available 8,408 (78) 11*

