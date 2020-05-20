Lexington Park Man Arrested After Dressing as a Woman to Have Sex with a Man at Lancaster Park

Sean Lamont Brooks, 47, of Lexington Park, was arrested on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, and charged with a 4th degree sex offense and committing a perverted practice.

Court documents say in the winter of 2019, Brooks engaged in sexual contact with an adult male victim without the victims consent and committed an unnatural and perverted sexual practice with the victim.

Brooks is currently a registered sex offender, and his previous crimes involve very similar circumstances wherein Brooks used his position as a hairdresser to make contact with his victims.

On December 18, 2019, Deputy W. Forinash of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office made contact with an adult male who said he believed he had been sexually assaulted by Sean Brooks.

The victim advised in late September to October he got his hair “done” at the Executive Salon on Great Mills Road by Brooks. The victim said Brooks offered to introduce him to some of his girlfriends that would be interested in meeting him, and a few days later Brooks contacted him and advised one of his girlfriends wanted to meet him and wanted to give him oral sex. The victim agreed and picked up Brooks from the Salon, and Brooks instructed him to drive to Lancaster park on Willows Road, in Lexington. Once at the park, Brooks told the victim to sit on a bench and said he would go get his girlfriend. The victim said he watched Brooks go into the wood line with a backpack, and a few minutes later what he believed to be a female emerged from the wood line and sat next to him. The victim told police, that because of how dark it was he was unable to completely see the person’s face. The victim said as the person touched him with their hand he felt as though this person’s hands were pretty big for a female and that he became suspicious that the female may be Brooks dressed as a female. The victim told police, the person began giving him oral sex, and as the person was giving him oral sex, he observed what he believed to be an outline of a beard at which time he began to think the person was not a female and in fact could be Brooks. The victim said he became scared and faked an orgasm. The victim said the person walked away back into the wood line and a few minutes later Brooks re-appeared from the woods. The victim advised he was still unsure at this point as to what happened, therefore, he made contact with Brooks again and asked if he could set up a second meeting with a girlfriend, and a few days later he met up with Brooks at his residence where he was supposed to be set up with a female. Brooks told the victim that if things worked out, he could begin getting paid by these women to have sex and oral sex with them. Brooks told him to go into a bedroom and advised he would be back with his girlfriend. The victim advised he witnessed Brooks go into a bedroom and several minutes later he observed a female looking subject emerge, and that he recognized this “female” to be Brooks dressed as a female. The victim advised he left the scene and no sexual act took place.

The victim advised he consented to the oral sex, but the consent was given for a female, not with a male.

When police made contact with Brooks, he said he knew the victim, and upon further questioning, he confessed that he took the victim to Lancaster Park and dressed up as a female. Brooks told police he went into the woods and changed into female clothing, put on a wig and gave the victim oral sex. Brooks also admitted that he was unsure whether or not the victim knew that it was him and not a female.

