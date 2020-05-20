2-Alarm House Fire in St. Leonard Deemed Accidental Due to Electrical Failure, No Injuries Reported

On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at approximately 9:33 p.m., firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to 1601 D Street in St. Leonard, for the reported house on fire with occupants unaccounted for.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one story single family dwelling with fire showing.

Firefighters reported faulty and bad fire hydrants in the area, and with the addition of strong winds, the fire spread rapidly leading to Calvert Chief 7 requesting the second alarm.

Over 50 firefighters from St. Leonard, Prince Frederick, Solomons, Dunkirk, Huntington, Bay District, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Valley Lee and other departments responded to the fire, with firefighters controlling the blaze in approximately 30 minutes.

Two occupants were in the residence at the time of the fire and escaped without injury. They are identified as William & Bettejean Middleton. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $400,000.00

Two vehicles parked adjacent to the structure were also destroyed. The accidental fire was the result of an electrical failure, and deemed accidental.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Prince Frederick, Hollywood, Mechanicsville, and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

