video: Structure Fire at Hilltop Signs and Graphics in Hollywood Deemed Accidental

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at approximately 12:55 a.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River responded to the Hilltop Signs and Graphics located at 43915 Commerce Avenue in Hollywood, for the reported commercial structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story commercial building with multiple garage doors, with smoke showing.

30 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 15 minutes.

The fire was discovered by a bystander working at a nearby shop, and saw the smoke coming from the garage.

Investigations revealed the fire originated near the rear of the shop and was caused by combustibles too close to a fuel filled portable heater. The fire was determined to be accidental.

The owner is Hilltop Signs & Graphics, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $160,000.00

No injuries were reported.

