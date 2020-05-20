



As of Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Maryland reports 42,323 COVID-19 cases and 2,004 deaths. An increase of 777 cases and 41 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 173,007, an increase of 5,895

Number of confirmed cases : 42,323

Number of negative test results : 173,007

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,004

Number of probable deaths : 119

Currently hospitalized : 1,410

Acute care : 871

Intensive care : 539

Ever hospitalized : 7,393

Released from isolation : 2,993

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 166 (14) Anne Arundel 3,033 (137) 8* Baltimore City 4,152 (208) 7* Baltimore County 5,025 (261) 16* Calvert 259 (13) 1* Caroline 210 Carroll 720 (70) 1* Cecil 328 (20) Charles 921 (63) 1* Dorchester 122 (2) Frederick 1,533 (86) 7* Garrett 7 Harford 721 (36) 3* Howard 1,494 (46) 4* Kent 145 (14) Montgomery 9,052 (474) 41* Prince George’s 12,446 (432) 21* Queen Anne’s 135 (11) St. Mary’s 340 (12) Somerset 64 (1) Talbot 69 (1) Washington 364 (9) Wicomico 848 (21) Worcester 169 (7) 1* Data not available (66) 8*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 887 10-19 1,660 (1) 20-29 5,623 (10) 1* 30-39 7,777 (25) 3* 40-49 7,640 (54) 4* 50-59 7,066 (135) 10* 60-69 5,134 (311) 11* 70-79 3,388 (495) 15* 80+ 3,148 (908) 67* Data not available (65) 8* Female 22,098 (987) 70* Male 20,225 (1,017) 49*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 12,919 (839) 37* Asian (NH) 823 (71) 6* White (NH) 8,566 (837) 59* Hispanic 10,153 (163) 8* Other (NH) 2,106 (25) 1* Data not available 7,756 (69) 8*