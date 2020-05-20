As of Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Maryland reports 42,323 COVID-19 cases and 2,004 deaths. An increase of 777 cases and 41 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 173,007, an increase of 5,895
Number of confirmed cases : 42,323
Number of negative test results : 173,007
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,004
Number of probable deaths : 119
Currently hospitalized : 1,410
Acute care : 871
Intensive care : 539
Ever hospitalized : 7,393
Released from isolation : 2,993
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|166
|(14)
|Anne Arundel
|3,033
|(137)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|4,152
|(208)
|7*
|Baltimore County
|5,025
|(261)
|16*
|Calvert
|259
|(13)
|1*
|Caroline
|210
|Carroll
|720
|(70)
|1*
|Cecil
|328
|(20)
|Charles
|921
|(63)
|1*
|Dorchester
|122
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,533
|(86)
|7*
|Garrett
|7
|Harford
|721
|(36)
|3*
|Howard
|1,494
|(46)
|4*
|Kent
|145
|(14)
|Montgomery
|9,052
|(474)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|12,446
|(432)
|21*
|Queen Anne’s
|135
|(11)
|St. Mary’s
|340
|(12)
|Somerset
|64
|(1)
|Talbot
|69
|(1)
|Washington
|364
|(9)
|Wicomico
|848
|(21)
|Worcester
|169
|(7)
|1*
|Data not available
|(66)
|8*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|887
|10-19
|1,660
|(1)
|20-29
|5,623
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|7,777
|(25)
|3*
|40-49
|7,640
|(54)
|4*
|50-59
|7,066
|(135)
|10*
|60-69
|5,134
|(311)
|11*
|70-79
|3,388
|(495)
|15*
|80+
|3,148
|(908)
|67*
|Data not available
|(65)
|8*
|Female
|22,098
|(987)
|70*
|Male
|20,225
|(1,017)
|49*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|12,919
|(839)
|37*
|Asian (NH)
|823
|(71)
|6*
|White (NH)
|8,566
|(837)
|59*
|Hispanic
|10,153
|(163)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|2,106
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|7,756
|(69)
|8*