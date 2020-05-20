Maryland Reports 42,323 COVID-19 Cases and 2,004 Deaths, An Increase of 777 Cases and 41 Deaths

May 20, 2020



As of Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Maryland reports 42,323 COVID-19 cases and 2,004 deaths. An increase of 777 cases and 41 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 173,007, an increase of 5,895

Number of confirmed cases : 42,323
Number of negative test results : 173,007
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,004
Number of probable deaths : 119
Currently hospitalized : 1,410
Acute care : 871
Intensive care : 539
Ever hospitalized : 7,393
Released from isolation : 2,993

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 166 (14)
Anne Arundel 3,033 (137) 8*
Baltimore City 4,152 (208) 7*
Baltimore County 5,025 (261) 16*
Calvert 259 (13) 1*
Caroline 210
Carroll 720 (70) 1*
Cecil 328 (20)
Charles 921 (63) 1*
Dorchester 122 (2)
Frederick 1,533 (86) 7*
Garrett 7
Harford 721 (36) 3*
Howard 1,494 (46) 4*
Kent 145 (14)
Montgomery 9,052 (474) 41*
Prince George’s 12,446 (432) 21*
Queen Anne’s 135 (11)
St. Mary’s 340 (12)
Somerset 64 (1)
Talbot 69 (1)
Washington 364 (9)
Wicomico 848 (21)
Worcester 169 (7) 1*
Data not available (66) 8*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 887
10-19 1,660 (1)
20-29 5,623 (10) 1*
30-39 7,777 (25) 3*
40-49 7,640 (54) 4*
50-59 7,066 (135) 10*
60-69 5,134 (311) 11*
70-79 3,388 (495) 15*
80+ 3,148 (908) 67*
Data not available (65) 8*
Female 22,098 (987) 70*
Male 20,225 (1,017) 49*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 12,919 (839) 37*
Asian (NH) 823 (71) 6*
White (NH) 8,566 (837) 59*
Hispanic 10,153 (163) 8*
Other (NH) 2,106 (25) 1*
Data not available 7,756 (69) 8*


This entry was posted on May 20, 2020 at 11:02 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, COVID-19, More News, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.