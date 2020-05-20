AUDIO: Adult Male Transported to Trauma Center After Being Attacked by Dog in Mechanicsville

May 20, 2020

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at approximately 12:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the 26600 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the injuries after an animal attack.

Dispatchers advised police and animal control were en route to the scene for a male in his 40’s actively being attacked by a dog in the front yard of the residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the dog contained in a vehicle, with a male in his 40’s suffering from serious injuries.

The ambulance and medic unit transported the victim to the Maryland State Police Aviation Hangar in Hollywood, where MSO Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the patient to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Animal control are handling the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

