Police Release Name of 61-Year-Old Lexington Park Motorcyclist Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On May 21, 2020, at approximately 5:25 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21130 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a truck and motorcycle involved in the collision. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado operated by Aaron Jacob Windsor, age 24 of Avenue, was traveling north on Three Notch Road and made a left-hand turn at the intersection with Hermanville Road. Windsor’s vehicle collided with a 2017 Indian Motorcycle travelling south bound on Three Notch Road operated by Marc Allen Guetschoff, age 61 of Lexington Park.

Guetschoff was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

At this time, speed, alcohol, and drug use do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet provided a statement to law enforcement is asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at (301) 475-4200 extension 72337 or by email at Vincent.Pontorno@stmarysmd.com.

