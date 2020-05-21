St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Motorcycle in Lexington Park

On Thursday, May 21, 2020, at approximately 5:30 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Chevrolet pickup truck and motorcycle in the roadway, with the single occupant of the motorcycle trapped between the truck and utility pole. Firefighters requested an additional heavy rescue unit and helicopter, NAS Patuxent River was alerted for the HAZMAT unit and Engine.

Firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River extricated the victim in approximately 10 minutes. Medical personnel pronounced him deceased on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

