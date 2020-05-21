Testing of Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant Sirens Scheduled for Monday, June 1, 2020, at 12:00 p.m

May 21, 2020

There will be a full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert and Dorchester counties Monday, June 1, 2020, at noon.

This includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. All citizens are asked to remember the scheduled testing and relay the information to friends, family and neighbors.

The testing is conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune to one of the local radio stations for information and instructions.

Knowing what to do before, during and after an emergency is a critical part of being prepared and may make all the difference, when seconds count.

