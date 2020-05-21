As of Thursday, May 21, 2020, Maryland reports 43,531 COVID-19 cases and 2,045 deaths. An increase of 1,208 cases and 41 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 176,702, an increase of 3,695

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 43,531

Number of negative test results : 176,702

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,045

Number of probable deaths : 114

Currently hospitalized : 1,374

Acute care : 848

Intensive care : 526

Ever hospitalized : 7,485

Released from isolation : 3,099

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 166 (14) Anne Arundel 3,132 (139) 8* Baltimore City 4,339 (210) 8* Baltimore County 5,135 (271) 15* Calvert 278 (14) 1* Caroline 216 Carroll 733 (69) 1* Cecil 331 (20) Charles 943 (64) 1* Dorchester 124 (2) Frederick 1,568 (87) 7* Garrett 7 Harford 737 (37) 3* Howard 1,548 (45) 4* Kent 143 (14) Montgomery 9,260 (491) 37* Prince George’s 12,830 (444) 22* Queen Anne’s 141 (11) St. Mary’s 357 (13) Somerset 71 (1) Talbot 70 (1) Washington 377 (10) Wicomico 844 (22) Worcester 181 (7) 1* Data not available (59) 6*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 928 10-19 1,736 (1) 20-29 5,826 (11) 1* 30-39 8,031 (28) 3* 40-49 7,868 (55) 3* 50-59 7,267 (138) 10* 60-69 5,244 (319) 12* 70-79 3,439 (507) 14* 80+ 3,192 (929) 65* Data not available (57) 6* Female 22,688 (1,008) 67* Male 20,843 (1,037) 47*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 13,086 (852) 37* Asian (NH) 836 (74) 5* White (NH) 8,697 (855) 58* Hispanic 10,374 (176) 8* Other (NH) 2,143 (27) Data not available 8,395 (61) 6*