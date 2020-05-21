As of Thursday, May 21, 2020, Maryland reports 43,531 COVID-19 cases and 2,045 deaths. An increase of 1,208 cases and 41 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 176,702, an increase of 3,695
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 43,531
Number of negative test results : 176,702
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,045
Number of probable deaths : 114
Currently hospitalized : 1,374
Acute care : 848
Intensive care : 526
Ever hospitalized : 7,485
Released from isolation : 3,099
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|166
|(14)
|Anne Arundel
|3,132
|(139)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|4,339
|(210)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|5,135
|(271)
|15*
|Calvert
|278
|(14)
|1*
|Caroline
|216
|Carroll
|733
|(69)
|1*
|Cecil
|331
|(20)
|Charles
|943
|(64)
|1*
|Dorchester
|124
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,568
|(87)
|7*
|Garrett
|7
|Harford
|737
|(37)
|3*
|Howard
|1,548
|(45)
|4*
|Kent
|143
|(14)
|Montgomery
|9,260
|(491)
|37*
|Prince George’s
|12,830
|(444)
|22*
|Queen Anne’s
|141
|(11)
|St. Mary’s
|357
|(13)
|Somerset
|71
|(1)
|Talbot
|70
|(1)
|Washington
|377
|(10)
|Wicomico
|844
|(22)
|Worcester
|181
|(7)
|1*
|Data not available
|(59)
|6*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|928
|10-19
|1,736
|(1)
|20-29
|5,826
|(11)
|1*
|30-39
|8,031
|(28)
|3*
|40-49
|7,868
|(55)
|3*
|50-59
|7,267
|(138)
|10*
|60-69
|5,244
|(319)
|12*
|70-79
|3,439
|(507)
|14*
|80+
|3,192
|(929)
|65*
|Data not available
|(57)
|6*
|Female
|22,688
|(1,008)
|67*
|Male
|20,843
|(1,037)
|47*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|13,086
|(852)
|37*
|Asian (NH)
|836
|(74)
|5*
|White (NH)
|8,697
|(855)
|58*
|Hispanic
|10,374
|(176)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|2,143
|(27)
|Data not available
|8,395
|(61)
|6*