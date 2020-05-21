Maryland Reports 43,531 COVID-19 Cases and 2,045 Deaths, An Increase of 1,208 Cases and 41 Deaths

May 21, 2020

As of Thursday, May 21, 2020, Maryland reports 43,531 COVID-19 cases and 2,045 deaths. An increase of 1,208 cases and 41 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 176,702, an increase of 3,695

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 43,531
Number of negative test results : 176,702
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,045
Number of probable deaths : 114
Currently hospitalized : 1,374
Acute care : 848
Intensive care : 526
Ever hospitalized : 7,485
Released from isolation : 3,099

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 166 (14)
Anne Arundel 3,132 (139) 8*
Baltimore City 4,339 (210) 8*
Baltimore County 5,135 (271) 15*
Calvert 278 (14) 1*
Caroline 216
Carroll 733 (69) 1*
Cecil 331 (20)
Charles 943 (64) 1*
Dorchester 124 (2)
Frederick 1,568 (87) 7*
Garrett 7
Harford 737 (37) 3*
Howard 1,548 (45) 4*
Kent 143 (14)
Montgomery 9,260 (491) 37*
Prince George’s 12,830 (444) 22*
Queen Anne’s 141 (11)
St. Mary’s 357 (13)
Somerset 71 (1)
Talbot 70 (1)
Washington 377 (10)
Wicomico 844 (22)
Worcester 181 (7) 1*
Data not available (59) 6*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 928
10-19 1,736 (1)
20-29 5,826 (11) 1*
30-39 8,031 (28) 3*
40-49 7,868 (55) 3*
50-59 7,267 (138) 10*
60-69 5,244 (319) 12*
70-79 3,439 (507) 14*
80+ 3,192 (929) 65*
Data not available (57) 6*
Female 22,688 (1,008) 67*
Male 20,843 (1,037) 47*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 13,086 (852) 37*
Asian (NH) 836 (74) 5*
White (NH) 8,697 (855) 58*
Hispanic 10,374 (176) 8*
Other (NH) 2,143 (27)
Data not available 8,395 (61) 6*

This entry was posted on May 21, 2020 at 10:40 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, Community, County, COVID-19, More News, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.