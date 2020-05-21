Matthew Leo Wade (Mack), was born on January 27, 1953 in Hughesville, Maryland to Ambrose Leo and Mary Elizabeth Wade. He departed this life on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Fort Washington Health Center.

Mack attended St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic School and Thomas Stone High School. He later went on to work with Pepco as a contractor under B. Frank Joy as a laborer.

Mack was a kind and generous person, always giving to his family, especially his nieces and nephews. In his free time, Mack enjoyed playing cards, pitching horseshoes, attending baseball games, and playfully teasing everyone then giving his distinctive laugh. Mack also enjoyed listening to ‘oldie but goodies’ on WPFW on Saturday mornings. Mack was always his own version of cool from reebok sweat suits to attempting to get cornrows. Mack was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys always showing his enthusiasm and devotion proclaiming they were the ‘greatest’.

Mack was blessed with a large loving family and is survived by his son, Mack Leo Wade Jr. (Little Mack), 11 brothers and sisters, Dolores Chesley (Marion), Reggie (Odessa), Joseph (aka Nick) (Jean), Margaret Medley (aka Peggy) (Tim), Ann Thomas (Skip), Edith Wade Claggett, Diane Wade (Conwright), Mary Louise Wade, Louis, John D., and Betty Mae (Curtis); 29 nieces and nephews and a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Mack was preceded in death by his father Ambrose Wade (June 6, 1981), Mother Wade (April 23, 2016) and nephew, Nicholas “Bo-Bo” Wade (August 28, 2016).

