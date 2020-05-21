Richard Allen (“Dick”) Haas, 84, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed to eternal life on May 17, 2020. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, he was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruth Haas and his sister, Barbara Jones.

He is survived by a large and loving family, who will miss him dearly. His very heartbeat, and the love of his life, his wife Frances Haas; children Susan Bollen of California, MD, Karen Frances Simmons of Lusby, MD; Robert Cryer of Callaway, MD, and Joseph Cryer of Ocean City, MD; sons-in-law, Robert Bollen of California, MD and Robert Simmons of Lusby, MD; grandchildren Jamie Donovan, Stephanie Steede (David), Christopher Cryer, Ashley Simmons (Mike Killen), Megan Simmons, Brian Simmons, Michael Bollen (Kate Wernecke), Blake Cryer, Joshua Bollen and Drew Cryer; great grandchildren Matthew, Cullen, Ashton, Triston, Skylar, Clara, Tanner, Ethan, Cameron, Kendyl and Ace; sister Cindy Ruschman (Alan); nieces Lisa and Sue and nephews Ross and Thom.

Dick had an Illustrious thirty-five (35) year career in Federal Service. He was a veteran of both the United States Marine Corps and the United States Air Force prior to joining the National Weather Service, which later became the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. He received numerous awards for meritorious service throughout his engineering career. In 1977, he received the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Silver Medal Award for “ingenius contributions to the design and implementation of the National Weather Service Automated Facsimile Machine.” He received the Commerce Department’s Special Achievement Award in 1966, 1972 and 1974, as well as twelve Certificates of Recognition for Outstanding Performance.

When Dick met Fran, he knew he had met his soulmate. They were truly best friends and their love was inspirational. They shared a beautiful life with so many experiences, filled with their love for each other and an ever-growing family. From exploring the country in their camper van, to family beach vacations, the endless family celebrations, and winters spent partying in Key West, Dick lived life to the fullest. He loved boating, fishing, and everything outdoors, but any beach was his favorite spot. Dick tended to his family the same way he tended to his gardens, with love and nurture. He cherished his family and friends and was uniquely able to see value and good in just about any situation. No matter how you knew him, he made sure you knew he cared for you.

Family will receive friends for a funeral service on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland, Father Michael Tietjen, from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, officiating. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Salvation Army or your favorite charity would be preferred.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.