Carol Alethea Mason, 71, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on May 17, 2020 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on March 5, 1949 in Baltimore, MD to the late Vernon Harris and Frances Armstrong.

On September 16, 1996 she married her husband, James Sidney Mason, Jr. Together they celebrated over 20 years of marriage. She was employed many dedicated years at St. Mary’s Nursing Center until her retirement in 2008.

In addition to her husband, Carol is also survived by her children: Tisha Ann Hemsley (Kenny) of Waldorf, MD, Angela Savoy (Troy) of Indian Head, MD, and Carina M. Contee of Brandywine, MD; her siblings: Vincent Harris of Baltimore, MD, Kelvin Armstrong of Clements, MD, Phillip Armstrong of Mechanicsville, MD and Roderick Armstrong of Arizona, four grandchildren; one great grandchild; and extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A