Tina Lea (Stewart) Braziel, 50, of Brandywine, MD departed this life unexpectedly on Monday, May 11, 2020.

She was born on January 12, 1970 in Eden, North Carolina to the late Milton Ray Stewart and Teresa Lee (Lester) Stewart.

Tina met and fell in love with her best friend, husband and soulmate, Robert “Shane” Braziel in the summer of 1986. They married on March 11, 1988 and celebrated over 32 years of wedded bliss. Together their love produced four (4) wonderful children and grew even larger with the arrival of three (3) grandchildren. Tina saved the perfection of her life in the spark of happiness in her family’s eyes.

Tina was a strong, caring and loving woman who loved and cherished her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She always thought of her family first and would do anything for them. She will be missed by many but none as much as her family.

Although she loved to spend time with her family most, she also loved to crochet and make crafts. Tina completed an online Master’s degree in Crochet and often made blankets, doilies, toys, embroideries, wooden moose figurines and an assortment crafts for her family and friends. She also enjoyed cosmetology and studied it while in high school and then graduated with honors from Central Carolina Community College, North Carolina. She liked unicorns, dragons, blue roses, white tigers, horses and the color royal blue.

Tina is survived by her husband, Robert “Shane” Braziel of Brandywine, MD; children, Elizabeth “Hope” Braziel, of Brandywine, MD, Christopher James Braziel, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, Sean Luke Braziel, of Prince Frederick, MD and Thomas Carey Braziel of Spotsylvania, VA; and three grandchildren, Serena, Finn and Dylan. She also is survived by her brother, Wayne H. Wright Jr. of Clarksville, TN, her niece Daisy Fae, and beloved great-aunt, Betty Lester of Eden, NC. Tina was preceded in death by her father Milton R. Stewart, Wayne H. Wright (step father) and her mother Teresa L. Wright.

A Memorial Service is planned to occur where her husband proposed at J. Frank Wilson Park in Martinsville, Virginia upon return of her son from his deployment (TBD).

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.